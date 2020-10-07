Cole was the third person Mensah has fatally shot in the past five years. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled that, as in the previous two shootings, the shooting of Cole was justified.

Chisholm wrote in a 14-page summary explaining his decision Wednesday that “there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”

Police have said mall security escorted about 10 people from the mall after a fight inside and called police after a witness reported one of the youths had a handgun. When police officers arrived, Cole and others ran away, and officers chased on foot. Police said Cole fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.

Cole’s family disputes that he shot the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired. Mensah was suspended with pay by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission in July and has since appealed that suspension. The commission hired former U.S. attorney Steven Biskupic to investigate the case, with an eye toward what discipline Mensah might face; Biskupic released a report Wednesday concluding Mensah should be fired because the risk he might shoot a fourth person is too great.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Greensboro apologizes for deaths at 1979 rally

A city council in North Carolina has approved a resolution that apologizes for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.

The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approve the resolution, which says in part that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

The demonstrators were shot and killed during the Nov. 3, 1979, rally at a low-income housing community in Greensboro. Juries acquitted several people of killing the protesters and wounding others. A subsequent civil case found six members of the Klan and Nazi party and two Greensboro police officers liable for wrongful death in what’s now known as the Greensboro Massacre.