Adel said Jaen didn’t know when he fired his gun that Arce was 14 and that the suspect was about to run out of the officer’s view while appearing to be armed. Police officials have said Jaen fired because he thought the gun was real and he perceived a threat.

AD

Attorney Danny Ortega, who represents Arce’s parents, said his clients were disappointed. Ortega questioned how the teen could have been perceived as a threat when he was at least ­100 feet away from the officer with his back turned.

AD

Body-camera footage shows Jaen drawing his handgun and taking cover behind a large trash bin as Arce can be seen moving around a pickup truck parked in the alley.

Jaen tells Arce to show his hands as the teen runs away from the officer. The officer stops and fires two shots at Arce, who doesn’t appear to turn around or point a weapon at the officer.

Jaen eventually located Arce on a sidewalk just outside the alley.

While waiting for other officers to arrive, Jaen described the suspect as being in his 40s.

AD

Minutes later, he seemed upset and in disbelief when learning the person he shot was a teen. “It’s just a [expletive] kid,” Jaen said. “It’s a [expletive] toy gun, man.”

Jaen, who resigned as an officer about four months after the shooting, was granted an early disability retirement. In all, he worked for 17 years as an officer, 14 in Tempe and three in Bullhead City.

AD

A separate internal investigation by Tempe police concluded Jaen had violated the agency’s use-of-force policy.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said discipline would have been recommended for Jaen had he not resigned.

It’s rare for prosecutors in metro Phoenix to charge police officers in on-duty shootings.

AD

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Fentanyl in mail sickens prison staff

Employees at a maximum-security New York prison fell ill Friday after a letter was opened that contained a substance believed to be fentanyl, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said.

Eleven people were taken to a hospital from the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora. All were later released, the governor’s office said.

An investigation by the state police and Department of Corrections and Community Supervision continues.

“While testing is ongoing, it is believed that this substance is fentanyl,” Cuomo said in a news release.

AD

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is often added to heroin to increase its potency or is disguised as heroin, leading to overdose deaths.

The annex is on the grounds of the Clinton Correctional Facility, the prison known for the “Shawshank Redemption”-style escape of two of its inmates in 2015, which was dramatized in the Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.”