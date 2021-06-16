Finch was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store on Feb. 13, 1976, in an attempted robbery. Finch was sentenced to die, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, but the state Supreme Court reduced his sentence to life in prison after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s death penalty law was unconstitu-tional.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled in January 2019 that it was unlikely that jurors would have convicted Finch if they had known about flaws in a police lineup and questions about key witness testimony. WNCN-TV reported at the time that a person had said the killer was wearing a three-quarter length jacket. Finch said a detective had him wear a coat in the police lineup — and Finch was the only one wearing a coat in that lineup.
Finch’s conviction was overturned, and prosecutors chose not to retry him. He was released from prison in May 2019.
— Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA
Court blocks two scheduled executions
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked two executions that had been set for this month under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law.
The high court halted the planned executions of inmates Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens.
The executions had been scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The statute is aimed at restarting executions after an involuntary 10-year pause that the state attributes to an inability to procure the drugs.
Prisons officials say they still can’t get lethal injection drugs and have yet to put together a firing squad, leaving the state’s 109-year-old electric chair as the only method of execution.
Attorneys for the two men had argued that death by electrocution is cruel and unusual, saying the new law moves the state toward less-humane execution methods.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
Driver charged with fatally hitting protester
A St. Paul man accused of speeding up and driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis while he was drunk, killing one person, was charged Wednesday with intentional second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Nicholas Kraus, 35, was visibly intoxicated Sunday night when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car that was being used as a barricade by protesters in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Deona Knajdek, 31, also known as Deona Erickson, was killed.
There’s nothing in the criminal complaint to suggest Kraus’s actions were motivated by political views or anger at protesters. The murder count alleges that Kraus intended to cause death but that his actions were not premeditated. He is also charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, for injuring two other protesters.
Protests have been ongoing in Uptown since members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three, on June 3.
— Associated Press