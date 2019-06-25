NORTH DAKOTA

Abortion clinic files suit over state laws

North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over two state laws that it believes force doctors to lie, including one measure passed this year requiring physicians to tell women that they may reverse a “medication abortion” if they have second thoughts.

The complaint from the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo and the American Medical Association also targets a law requiring doctors to tell patients that abortion terminates “the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.” The suit says the laws violate the constitutional rights of doctors by forcing them to “convey false information and non-medical statements” to patients. It asks a judge to block enforcement.

“The First Amendment prohibits the government from hijacking the doctor-patient relationship to advance a political agenda,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the reproductive rights center.

State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was not immediately available for comment but said earlier when asked about the possibility of a lawsuit that he will be required to defend the laws. Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick, also named as a defendant in the suit, did not immediately return a phone message.

North Dakota is among eight states, including five in the past year, to pass or amend laws requiring doctors to tell women undergoing medication abortions that they can still have a live birth after the procedure. The North Dakota law is scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Navy SEAL's attorney alleges impropriety

A lawyer for a decorated Navy SEAL charged with war crimes accused the lead investigator of prejudging the case before he gathered evidence.

Attorney Marc Mukasey said Tuesday that a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service violated standard practices while investigating Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

Mukasey says Joseph Warpinski befriended witnesses and encouraged them to speak with each other.

Warpinski denied in testimony in San Diego that he became friends with witnesses.

Gallagher is accused of stabbing to death a captive Islamic State fighter he was treating for battle wounds. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

— Associated Press

Man is fatally shot: A Mississippi man who spent nearly 12 years imprisoned for a wrongful conviction has been fatally shot, 13 years after his release. Jackson police say Cedric Willis, 44, was killed Monday on a city street. No one has been arrested. In 1994, Willis was charged in two robberies. One included a rape and the other a death. DNA testing cleared him of the rape. Though the crimes were probably committed by the same person, Willis was convicted in 1997 of murder and robbery and sentenced to life plus 90 years. Innocence Project New Orleans investigated his case in 2004, and he won a new trial. In 2006, a judge dismissed the murder and robbery charges.

Girl Scout killed in tree crash: A Girl Scout was fatally injured when a tree suddenly fell on her and three others as they hiked along a road at a southern Indiana campground, authorities said. It was raining when deputies arrived at Camp Koch about 11:30 a.m. Monday, but there had been no severe weather or lightning reported in the area at the time, Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said. He wasn't certain why the 40-foot-tall tree toppled but said the ground was saturated from rainfall over the past couple weeks. Officials said Isabelle Meyer, 11, of Jasper was pronounced dead at an Evansville hospital.

— From news services