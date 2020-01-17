Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem both supported the change, which brings North Dakota in line with some other states and cities.

North Dakota’s pardon advisory board in November recommended wiping criminal records clean for 26 people with low-level marijuana convictions.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor’s office reviewed the cases and determined only 16 qualified.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

1 killed by avalanche at Tahoe ski resort

At least one person has died and another was seriously injured Friday in an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort, authorities said. A search was ended, with officials saying they do not believe there were any more victims.

The avalanche occurred after a storm passed through the area Thursday, dumping large amounts of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Lake Tahoe area.

The resort said the avalanche was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in an open area of the resort. One male skier died and a second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had warned of dangerous avalanche conditions for all elevations. The storm dumped up to 25 inches of snow at the top of the resort, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nev.

— Associated Press

100 piglets killed in freeway accident: More than 100 piglets died Thursday when a semitrailer carrying about 1,700 of the animals overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines. Tom Colvin, chief executive of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, said Friday about 100 piglets were found dead at the crash site on a ramp to Interstate 35. Crews had to euthanize another 17 that were injured. The surviving animals were loaded onto other trucks and driven to a livestock operation.