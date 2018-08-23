Attendees ascend an escalator at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans on Aug. 2, 2018. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

NATIONAL SECURITY

NSA leaker gets

5-year sentence

A federal judge sentenced former U.S. intelligence contractor Reality Winner on Thursday to more than five years in prison after she admitted leaking to a media outlet a top-secret report on Russian interference in U.S. elections, her attorney said.

Winner, 26, who has spent nearly two years in jail, pleaded guilty in June to passing the National Security Agency report to the Intercept in 2016. She will receive credit for the time she spent in pretrial confinement, said one of her attorneys, Titus Nichols.

During a hearing in Winner’s hometown of Augusta, Ga., Judge James Hall approved her lawyers’ request for a 63-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release, Nichols said. It was the longest sentence ever given to someone for illegally disclosing government information, Nichols said.

The judge also agreed to let Winner be transferred to a federal prison in Fort Worth, where she could receive medical services and be closer to her family.

Winner had been working with Pluribus International, a company that provides analytical services for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

The NSA document she gave the news outlet contained technical details on what it said were Russian attempts to hack election officials in the United States and a voting-machine company before the 2016 presidential election, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the case have said.

Winner admitted to intentionally printing a copy of the intelligence report in her office and mailing it to the news outlet. She was indicted on a single federal count of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, a felony under the Espionage and Censorship Act that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, court documents showed.

Betsy Reed, editor in chief of the Intercept, said in a statement that Winner should be honored, and that her sentencing and other prosecutions of whistleblowers were attacks on freedom of speech and of the press.

— Reuters

ARKANSAS

Court won't enforce antiabortion law

A federal appeals court won’t allow Arkansas to enforce a law that critics say would make the state the first in the United States to effectively ban abortion pills.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Wednesday denied a request by the state to put on hold a judge’s order preventing Arkansas from enforcing the law, which says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital that agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood has said its two facilities and another unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock have been unable to find a physician willing to contract with them.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker’s preliminary injunction in July said the abortion clinics must continue trying to find contracting physicians, but said the state cannot impose any penalties on them for continuing to administer the abortion pills. Baker ruled that the requirement imposes “substantial burdens” on a large fraction of women seeking medication abortions.

The ruling did not elaborate on the reason for denying the stay request. The U.S. Supreme Court in May rejected Planned Parenthood’s appeal to reinstate Baker’s 2016 preliminary injunction blocking the law.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Former justice

pleads guilty to fraud

A retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice is now a felon.

Menis Ketchum pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a felony count of fraud related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card in a scandal that has led to upcoming impeachment trials for the remaining justices.

U.S. attorney Mike Stuart announced Ketchum’s agreement to plead guilty soon after the 75-year-old justice retired in July. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.

The four other justices were impeached last week by the House of Delegates. Justice Robin Davis retired hours later. She and Justices Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman and Beth Walker face trial in the Senate.

The impeachment probe was sparked by questions involving more than $3 million in renovations to the justices’ offices and expanded to broader accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. The scandal prompted an extraordinary move by one branch of government to essentially fire another.

— Associated Press