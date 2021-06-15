Los Angeles authorities plan to collect Weinstein, 69, from Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., at the end of June or in early July, prosecutors said at Tuesday’s extradition hearing in Buffalo, giving Weinstein’s lawyer time to appeal Judge Case’s decision.
Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, argued he should remain in Wende’s hospital-like maximum-security setting while receiving treatment for maladies including a loss of eyesight, rather than being sent cross-country to a Los Angeles jail cell. His suggestion that Weinstein instead be arraigned by video was also rejected.
Weinstein faces 11 sexual assault counts in California involving five women, stemming from alleged assaults from 2004 to 2013. The charges include rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.
Los Angeles prosecutors first charged Weinstein in January 2020, just as jury selection was getting underway in the New York City case that ended in his conviction and imprisonment.
Weinstein is appealing the verdict that he raped an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performed oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
4 dead, 4 hurt in Chicago shooting
An argument in a house on Chicago’s South Side erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, leaving four people dead and four others injured, police said.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. No one has been arrested. None of the victims appeared to be juveniles.
Police Superintendent David Brown said three of the victims who died were female and one was male. Authorities have not released their identities and ages.
Detectives were trying to determine if there was more than one shooter, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. A 2-year-old child was removed safely from the house and placed in protective custody, he said.
The injured included two men who were shot in the back of the head. A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.
— Associated Press
ALABAMA
Man kills 2, self at fire hydrant factory
A worker killed two people and wounded two more at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself, police said.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville.
A manhunt ended when the shooter’s body was found inside a Jeep in Guntersville, about 15 miles away from the factory, shortly after daybreak. Multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said.
Smith said the suspect appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. What prompted the attack wasn’t immediately clear, the chief said.
The chief identified the dead men as Michael Dobbins and David Horton, and the shooter as Andreas Horton, 34. He said the Hortons weren’t related, and had “no ties other than co-workers.” Two other people were hospitalized, and their conditions weren’t immediately known.
— Associated Press