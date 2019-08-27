NEW YORK

Prison guards prevail in dispute over beards

Two Muslim correctional officers in New York were reinstated Tuesday after being suspended for refusing to shave their beards because of religious reasons, the state prisons agency said.

Brian Sughrim and David Feliciano, correctional officers at Fishkill prison in Dutchess County, had filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The lawsuit, which argued the agency discriminated against the two men, is the “sole reason that they’re getting their jobs back,” said their attorney, Joshua Moskovitz.

The employees will receive full back pay, prisons agency spokesman Thomas Mailey said in an emailed statement. The agency, he wrote, will be “reviewing its rules regarding facial hair immediately in light of the new law.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) signed legislation this month banning employment discrimination because of religious attire or facial hair.

The two men are longtime department employees and the agency years ago gave them “medical accommodations” to wear beards because of a skin condition, according to the lawsuit.

This year, the department asked the two men for new documentation of their medical conditions and decided not to continue the medical accommodation.

The suit says the men also put in requests for religious accommodation, but those were rejected by the agency.

PENNSYLVANIA

No more prison time for rapper under deal

Rapper Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge Tuesday and won’t serve more time in prison after reaching a plea agreement in a case that has kept him on probation for most of his adult life.

The negotiated plea comes after an appeals court threw out the 2007 conviction of the 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, last month.

He had served about two years in prison in the case, and a judge decided he won’t have to spend additional time behind bars or on probation.

Williams has called the 12-year ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging,” but said millions of people face the same issues. He has become an activist for criminal justice policy changes since he was sent back to prison in 2017 for technical violations he blamed on his erratic travel schedule as his career soared. He spent five months locked up before an appeals court granted him bail.

Last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the conviction, saying new evidence undermined the credibility of the officer who testified against the rapper at his trial and made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.

OKLAHOMA

Tornado knocks out power for thousands

A storm spawned a weak tornado in central Oklahoma, left thousands without power from that state into Arkansas, and led to about a dozen high-water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Ware said Tuesday that an EF1 tornado damaged a home, downed trees and destroyed a barn Monday night in Logan County, about 20 miles north of downtown Oklahoma City.

No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy said firefighters rescued about a dozen motorists from high water and a fisherman who was trapped by rising water on a lake.

Some Oklahoma schools that lost power closed Tuesday.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported about 34,000 outages Tuesday afternoon. More than 66,000 customers from that utility and Public Service Company of Oklahoma were without electricity.

