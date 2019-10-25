She was released from a federal lockup in Tallahassee, where immigration agents took her into custody. She is expected to be immediately flown back to Russia.

Butina’s lawyer has complained that her case was tainted from the start by anti-Russian sentiment amid the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Butina, who studied at American University in Washington, was the first Russian national convicted of seeking to influence American policy in the run-up to that election, though her case was not handled by Mueller but by federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia.

In plea papers, Butina said she worked under the direction of Alexander Torshin, a former Russian government official, and with an American political operative on a multiyear scheme to establish unofficial lines of communications with Americans who could influence U.S. politics.

— Devlin Barrett

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sheriff sentenced in misconduct case

A South Carolina sheriff found guilty of misconduct for using his power and office to push a personal assistant to have sex with him was sentenced Friday to the maximum of a year in prison.

A jury found suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis guilty of one misconduct charge late Thursday, assuring under the law that he will be removed from the job he won in South Carolina’s most populous county in 2016.

Lewis testified that he did not plan to have sex with his young female assistant at an out-of-town budget conference.

Prosecutors said Lewis, 43, used his power to set up the encounter, first by hiring the then 22-year-old woman at $62,000 a year in an agency where the starting salary for a deputy is about $30,000 and then by setting up the trip and leaving a bottle of whisky in her bag so he would have to go to her room to retrieve it late at night.

Savanah Nabors had previously gone public with the details of what she called an unwanted sexual encounter with Lewis in 2017 in a Charlotte, N.C., hotel. She testified that she woke up after drinks and the sheriff was on top of her and having sex.

No sexual assault charges have been filed against Lewis. Nabors was paid nearly $100,000 from a state insurance fund in May to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

— Associated Press

