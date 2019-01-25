OHIO

Execution delayed after judge's drug ruling

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Friday delayed next month’s execution of a condemned Ohio man and ordered the prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs.

The announcement followed a federal judge’s ruling this month that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.”

Warren Keith Henness was scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 13 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Henness was convicted of killing Richard Meyers, 51, in Columbus in 1992.

It took Ohio more than three years to establish its current three-drug lethal injection protocol, in part because of the difficulty finding drugs. The state carried out the first execution under the current system in 2017.

The drug scarcity occurred over the past decade as multiple manufacturers and distributors put their drugs off limits for executions.

The first drug in Ohio’s system, the sedative midazolam, has also been subject to lawsuits that argue it exposes inmates to the possibility of severe pain because it doesn’t render them deeply enough unconscious.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Man kills 3, then self near Penn State

A man opened fire at a bar near Pennsylvania State University’s main campus, killing two men and wounding a woman, broke into a stranger’s house and fatally shot the 83-year-old homeowner, and then killed himself, authorities said.

The initial shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles from campus.

State College Police Chief John Gardner said Friday afternoon that authorities were still trying to determine why Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, opened fire inside the bar, shooting two men he apparently didn’t know, and Nicole Abrino, with whom he had an unspecified connection.

Dean Beachy, 62, of Millersburg, Ohio, died at the scene, and Beachy’s son Steven, 19, died at a hospital Friday afternoon. Abrino was shot in the chest and remains at a Pittsburgh hospital. Gardner said he didn’t know her condition.

Witmer fled the bar, crashed his vehicle and broke into a home, Gardner said. Inside, he fatally shot homeowner George McCormick, before turning the gun on himself. McCormick’s 80-year-old wife barricaded herself in a room and called 911.

— Associated Press