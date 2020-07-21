Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue, which added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed more than $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
Also arrested were Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, longtime Statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of the Oxley Group, a Columbus-based consulting firm.
FirstEnergy Corp., whose former subsidiaries owned the plants, donated heavily to Householder’s campaigns and his backers in the Ohio House.
ALABAMA
Appeals court allows voter ID law to stay
Federal appeals judges upheld a lower court decision Tuesday and rejected claims that an Alabama law that requires voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls is racially discriminatory.
The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which upheld a 2018 ruling that dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others, was a victory for Republicans who contend the law is needed to prevent voter fraud.
Rebuffing claims that the law violated the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, the court ruled that “no reasonable factfinder could find that Alabama’s voter ID law is unconstitutionally discriminatory” based on the evidence.
But Judge Darrin P. Gayles, a district judge who heard the case with the circuit judges, dissented, noting Alabama’s “deep and troubled history of racial discrimination” and voter suppression. While some absentee fraud occurs, Gayle wrote, in-person voting fraud is “virtually non-existent.”
U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler had ruled in favor of the state in 2018. Alabama has required voters to show government ID since 2014.