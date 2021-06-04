The schools also agreed to actions to prevent a repeat of such bullying with such steps as training and supervising all staff on anti-bullying reforms and working to identify repeat offenders, victims and locations. There will be two years of oversight of the district’s anti-bullying plan.
The wrongful death lawsuit cited repeated examples of Gabriel and others being bullied at his school. His parents contended that school officials knew about the bullying but were “deliberately indifferent,” allowing a “treacherous school environment.”
— Associated Press
Illinois
Chicago police debut community focus plan
Chicago’s police superintendent announced Friday that all facets of the department — from patrol officers to executive staff — will be more engaged with the community in an effort to build trust and drive down crime rates.
The Community Policing Plan also includes the creation of a police athletic and arts league to engage youths, a reimagining of the city’s previous policing strategy, and the appointment of officers to work as liaisons to the city’s LGBTQ, homeless, immigrant and religious communities.
Police Superintendent David Brown’s announcement comes at a time when relations between Chicago police and many in the city’s Black and Latino communities are frayed after high-profile shootings by officers and protests against police brutality that began after George Floyd’s slaying in 2020 by a White Minneapolis police officer.
— Associated Press
Minn. man is arrested 49 years after slaying
A 76-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago, authorities said Friday.
The Naperville Police Department arrested Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View, Minn., on Wednesday in the 1972 slaying of Julie Ann Hanson.
The retired welder, who was 27 at the time of the killing, has been charged with murder and was taken into custody in Minnesota.
At a court hearing Friday, Whelpley waived extradition to Illinois and is expected to return to the state in the next few days, Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said. It wasn’t clear whether Whelpley has an attorney.
The girl was reported missing July 8, 1972, after last being seen riding away from her home on a bicycle.
Her body was discovered later that day in a field in Naperville. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 36 times, investigators said at the time.
— Associated Press