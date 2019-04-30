OKLAHOMA

High court strikes law restricting abortions

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a state law restricting access to drug-induced abortions is unconstitutional, the latest decision by the state’s highest court striking down abortion restrictions adopted by the Republican-controlled legislature.

The court, in a 7-to-1 decision, overturned a 2014 state law that banned “off-label” use of mifepristone, a medication used for abortions, sometimes called RU-486. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which challenged the law on behalf of the Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice, complained that it would force physicians to treat women seeking a medication abortion with an obsolete regimen that has been rejected by medical experts and the Food and Drug Administration.

The statute required physicians to comply with the FDA’s 2000 label protocol for medically terminated pregnancies rather than an updated protocol introduced in 2016. The abortion rights group maintained that the law made Oklahoma the only state in the nation to enforce the older protocol.

Under the new FDA label, a smaller dose of mifepristone can be used up to 70 days after the beginning of the last menstrual period instead of the 49-day limit in effect under the old label rule. The abortion rights group said the law effectively banned all medication abortions after 49 days of pregnancy, forcing women to undergo a surgical procedure when they could have had the option of using medications alone.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Officer convicted of murder in shooting

A Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Australia. He wasn’t convicted of the most serious charge of intentional second-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated about five hours Monday and six on Tuesday before reaching a decision.

Noor and his partner were rolling down the alley behind Damond’s home and checking out the 911 call just before the shooting. Noor testified that a loud bang on the squad car scared his partner and that he saw a woman raising her arm appear at his partner’s window. He said he fired to protect his partner’s life.

Prosecutors attacked Noor for shooting without seeing a weapon or Damond’s hands.

The death of Damond, a life coach who was engaged to be married a month after the shooting, sparked outrage in both the United States and Australia. It also cost Minneapolis’s police chief her job and contributed to the electoral defeat of the city’s mayor a few months later.

Damond was white. Noor, 33, is a Somali American. He was fired after being charged.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man pleads not guilty in synagogue shooting

A 19-year-old man accused of killing one worshiper and wounding three others in a shooting in a California synagogue pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and attempted murder in an attack prosecutors are treating as a hate crime.

John Earnest, arrested shortly after Saturday’s bloodshed at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego, also pleaded not guilty to a single count of arson on a house of worship stemming from a nearby mosque that was set on fire in March.

Earnest appeared for a brief arraignment in San Diego County Superior Court on Tuesday. The judge ordered him to remain held without bail.

Authorities said Earnest walked into the Poway synagogue during Sabbath prayers on the last day of the week-long Jewish Passover holiday and opened fire with a military-style rifle, killing 60-year-old congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye.

Three others were wounded in the attack, including the rabbi, who was shot in the hands and lost an index finger.

— Reuters

MISSOURI

Legislator resigns amid sex harassment probe

A Missouri lawmaker has resigned under pressure after an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint found he engaged in “ethical misconduct” by sending flirtatious text messages and repeatedly pursuing a relationship with a legislative employee whom he supervised.

Rep. DaRon McGee (D), of Kansas City, submitted his resignation late Monday. It was printed in the House Journal, which was publicly available Tuesday, along with an investigatory report from the House Ethics Committee detailing the allegations against him and recommending a series of punishments.

McGee is the latest of at least three dozen state lawmakers across the country who have resigned or been expelled from office since 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment.

The Missouri House updated its sexual harassment policies in 2015 after then-Speaker John Diehl Jr. resigned after acknowledging he had exchanged sexually suggestive text messages with a House intern. The case against McGee also involved text messages.

— Associated Press