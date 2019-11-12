At some point Sunday evening, hotel security was called because the two men were being disruptive, Southard said. Later that evening, hotel staff called the Sheriff’s Department because the men were fighting.

“An actual physical altercation,” she said.

When deputies arrived, they found Chief Lucky Miller dead, she said, and there was no weapon. She added that alcohol was involved and that an autopsy was underway.

Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, was arrested Monday morning in connection with Miller’s death, according to records.

Miller was the police chief in Mannford, Okla., a small town about 20 miles west of Tulsa. It has a population of about 3,200.

Nealey was being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail. He’s charged with homicide.

A lawyer for Nealey isn’t listed in jail records.

Miller, 44, had been police chief since 2007. He and his wife had three children.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in the statement. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

The town administrator has appointed another officer as interim police chief.

— Associated Press

Arizona

Mormon leader slams adoption scandal

A leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he is “disgusted” by an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme, marking the first time a church official has commented on the case.

“We’re just as disgusted with it as anybody,” Ronald Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, told the Arizona Republic when asked about Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen. “The details of this case are sickening.”

The church also plans to review Petersen’s membership after his case is resolved, he said.

“The fact that he’s a Latter-day Saint does not exonerate him,” Rasband said.

The Quorum is the church’s highest governing body after the president.

Prosecutors in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas say Petersen recruited women from the Marshall Islands who were paid up to $10,000 to come to the United States. Upon arrival, they were crammed into houses to wait to give birth and provide their babies for adoption. He is accused of falsely registering the women for state Medicaid and then arranging adoptions with American families for thousands of dollars.

Authorities say he had been operating the scheme since 2015 and exploited at least 70 women.

Since 2003, citizens of the Marshall Islands have been prohibited from traveling to the United States for adoption purposes.

Petersen is facing federal charges in Arkansas and state charges in Arizona and Utah. He has pleaded not guilty in Arizona and Arkansas. He is scheduled to appear in a Utah court Friday.

— Associated Press

Arkansas

Little Rock teachers to strike Thursday

Little Rock teachers will go on strike for one day this week over a panel’s decision to strip their collective bargaining power and complaints about state control of the 23,000-student district, union officials said Monday.

The strike set for Thursday will be only the second time teachers have walked out of the job in Little Rock history. The Little Rock Education Association’s announcement came after the state Board of Education voted to no longer recognize the union when its contract expired Oct. 31.

The union is calling on the state to give back its bargaining power. But its leaders said the strike is more focused on returning local control.

Arkansas has run Little Rock’s schools since the state board took over the district in 2015 because of low test scores. The board voted to put the district under a local panel to be elected November 2020. The strike will occur the day the panel is to vote on establishing zones for the new board.

— Associated Press

Lawsuit against flight school is dismissed: A Connecticut judge has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit against a flight school and its owner over a 2016 plane crash that killed a student pilot. Judge Matthew Budzik in Hartford ruled in favor of Arian Prevalla and his now-defunct American Flight Academy on Friday. Prevalla survived the crash. He accused the student pilot, Feras Freitekh, of intentionally crashing. Freitekh's father denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit alleging there was a defect with the plane or Prevalla failed to take control of it before it crashed.

— From news services

