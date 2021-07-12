The Republican authors of the bill said it targeted critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, although there is no mention in the bill of critical race theory, which is not typically taught in K-12 schools.
Democrats in the Legislature who opposed the bill argued it was a waste of time and addressed a nonexistent problem.
Carlisha Bradley, the only Black member of the board, voted against adopting the rules, saying she believes the new law and the rules are doing a disservice to students and teachers.
UTAH
3 men arrested in fatal shooting of girl, 7
Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said.
The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s name was not released.
Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges. Two other men, Colin Howells, 36, and Trever Pinter, 21, were also arrested over alleged crimes not directly related to the girl’s death.
Police found O’Connell near the apartment in Heber City, about 45 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, after the shooting, according to police records. Detectives said his speech was slurred and he had a handgun.
Howells and O’Connell were inside Pinter’s neighboring apartment Friday night, according to arrest documents. Officers found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment that continued into the girl’s apartment, documents said.
Detectives spoke to two women who say Howells and O’Connell sexually assaulted them in Pinter’s apartment. The women also said they saw O’Connell pull out a gun and wave it around and asked him to put it away.
According to police documents, Howells told officers that he had consumed alcohol and prescription medication that night.
Pinter and Howells were released on bail. O’Connell was ordered to be held without bail.