Police said the person who died was a man; they did not identify him. Ambulances and private cars took the other victims to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, although police said they are pursuing several leads.

The shooting occurred about three miles from the corner store where George Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25, setting off protests and unrest that spread across the nation. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said there was no indication that the violence in Uptown was connected to Floyd’s killing.

— Brittany Shammas

New York

Nine shot at Syracuse party, no arrests made

Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody.

Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a “few hundred,” Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. He said his officers didn’t hear the gunshots.

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release. They were expected to survive.

Annetta Peterson, who identified herself as the party’s hostess, told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that she has celebrated the birthday of her son, Ryedell Davis, every year for 14 years and that there was never a problem before.

— Associated Press

Missing soldier's body found: Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who was missing from Fort Hood, the Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Va., said Sunday. The body of Pvt. Gregory S. Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Okla., was found Friday in a field in Killeen, after officials at nearby Fort Hood received a tip, Killeen police said. Foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is being performed, according to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey. There is no indication that Morales's death is connected to the disappearance in April of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood. She remains missing.

Fire destroys apartments: Fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building in Yonkers, N.Y., injured 12 firefighters and left six families homeless, a fire department official said Sunday. The Journal News reported that more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Deputy Chief Joseph Cintrone of the Yonkers fire department said the blaze was "possibly started by fireworks and poor housekeeping outside." He said fireworks may have ignited rubbish in the backyard.