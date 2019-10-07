Surveillance video shows Villanueva-Morales entering the Tequila KC bar, where he got into an argument and was told to leave late Saturday, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said. It wasn’t clear whether Alatorre also was in the bar during the disagreement. Both men returned about two hours later and opened fire early Sunday, Tomasic said.

Bartender Jose Valdez told the Kansas City Star that he had refused to serve one of the suspects on Saturday night because the man had previously caused problems at the bar. Valdez said the man threw a cup at him and left, but returned later with another man shortly before closing time.

— Associated Press

VERMONT

Canadian faces human smuggling charge

A man federal prosecutors say led a human smuggling organization on the U.S.-Canadian border for five years was ordered held Monday until he goes to trial.

Godofredo Rivas-Melendez, 60, a Canadian citizen who was born in El Salvador, was deported from Canada and taken into custody by U.S. authorities Oct. 1 in Champlain, N.Y., officials said in court filings. He pleaded not guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt.

Beginning in as early as 2013 and until August 2018, Rivas-Melendez’s organization charged thousands of dollars to smuggle people into Vermont and New York from Canada, a federal court indictment said.

Rivas-Melendez would house the people seeking to enter the United States illegally at hotels or his home until they were ready to try entering the United States. Members of the organization would then drive their customers from Montreal “to areas very close to the border between Canada and the United States, sometimes in New York but usually in Vermont,” the indictment said.

Members of the organization would guide the people across the border on foot at night, avoiding roads and official ports of entry.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Two bodies from 1944 circus fire exhumed

Authorities exhumed the bodies Monday of two victims of the 1944 Hartford circus fire in the hopes of determining whether one of them is a woman who is among five people still listed as missing after the tragedy.

The exhumations at Northwood Cemetery in Windsor, Conn., occurred about 2 miles from the site of the fire that killed 168 people and injured 682 others.

Forensic experts at the Connecticut chief medical examiner’s office will try to determine whether one of the two unidentified women was 47-year-old Grace Fifield, of Newport, Vt., who was never seen again after attending the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus on July 6, 1944.

Officials will compare DNA samples taken from the remains to samples provided by Fifield’s granddaughter, Sandra Sumrow.

Fifield is one of five people still listed as missing — and the same number of unidentified victims are buried at Northwood Cemetery.

— Associated Press

