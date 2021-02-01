Ballot Measure 110’s backers said that treatment needs to be the priority and that criminalizing drug possession was not working. Besides facing the prospect of being locked up, having a criminal record makes it difficult to find housing and jobs and can haunt a person for a lifetime.

Two dozen district attorneys had opposed the measure, saying it was reckless and would lead to an increase in the acceptability of dangerous drugs.

Addiction recovery centers will be funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from Oregon’s legalized marijuana industry. That diverts some funds from other programs and entities that already receive it, such as schools.

The ballot measure capped the amount of pot tax revenue that schools; mental health, alcoholism and drug treatment services; the state police; and cities and counties receive at $45 million annually, with the rest going to a “Drug Treatment and Recovery Services Fund.”

The fund will be awash in money if the sales trend for marijuana continues as expected. In the 2020 fiscal year, marijuana tax revenue peaked at $133 million, a 30 percent increase over the previous year.

MINNESOTA

Court upholds officer's conviction in death

A divided Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Noor is serving 12 1/2 years in prison in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, whom he shot once in the stomach when she approached his patrol car in the alley behind her home.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Noor challenged his third-degree murder conviction, a charge applicable in cases “for perpetuating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind.”

Judges Louise Dovre Bjorkman and Michelle Larkin both ruled that Noor’s actions met the legal threshold for a “depraved mind” when he shot Damond from inside his patrol vehicle. But Judge Matthew Johnson disagreed, saying he would have reversed Noor’s murder conviction and sent his case for sentencing on the lesser second-degree manslaughter charge.

Noor’s attorney Thomas Plunkett argued that the depraved mind element wasn’t fulfilled because Noor was fulfilling his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person.

Noor can ask the state Supreme Court to hear his case.

NORTH CAROLINA

No more Confederate flags on license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles no longer is issuing specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The agency said the removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1, the Star-News of Wilmington reported. The move comes six months after the NCDMV acknowledged it had received complaints about the Confederate battle flag appearing on a specialty license plate.

The NCDMV said it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

The DMV cites the ruling in the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Faulkner, a 1998 court case that saw the Confederate group sue the state for recognition as a civic organization that qualified for the issuance of a specialty plates. The Sons of Confederate Veterans won the case in a ruling upheld by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, leading to the introduction of the Confederate battle flag plate.