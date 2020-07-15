Berman stepped down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, choosing not to fight his removal, only after Barr decided to name Berman’s deputy as his replacement.

Berman told Congress that Barr said “getting fired from my job would not be good for my résumé or future job prospects.”

AD

It turns out Stanford was happy to have Berman, who received his law degree there in 1984.

AD

“We are pleased to welcome back Geoffrey to Stanford Law,” Jenny Martínez, Richard E. Lang Professor of Law and dean of Stanford Law School, said in a statement.

Berman’s former office has managed several politically sensitive investigations involving people close to Trump, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Barr never made clear the reason for his removal, Berman told the House Judiciary Committee, other than to say that Trump wanted to appoint the current head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton.

Clayton has no experience as a federal prosecutor.

AD

Barr had offered Berman the chairmanship of the SEC, as well as a job heading the Justice Department’s civil division. Berman was not interested in either position.

The Southern District is now led by acting U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss, who was Berman’s deputy.

AD

— Ellen Nakashima

NORTH CAROLINA

Prosecutor ends probe of former candidate

A former North Carolina congressional candidate won’t face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that’s already led to indictments against his hired political operative and a new election, a local prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office “is closing the matter” involving Mark Harris, who ran for the 9th Congressional District seat in 2018.

AD

State and federal agencies spent more than a year investigating the involvement of Harris and his campaign in absentee ballot operations in Bladen County. Freeman told the Associated Press that her office decided against charging Harris after speaking last week with a key witness she declined to identify.

Harris said in an interview that he’s grateful for the opportunity “to finally restore my reputation.”

AD

Harris, a Baptist minister, got the most votes in the November 2018 election, but an investigation soon began into allegations centering on McCrae Dowless, who was hired for Harris’s campaign in Bladen County. Harris didn’t run in a state-ordered new election, which Republican Dan Bishop won in September 2019.

AD

Dowless and some of his workers, meanwhile, have been indicted on election-related charges in state court for activities in the 2016 and 2018 elections. These cases are pending. Dowless also was indicted in April on federal charges of fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits while getting paid for political work.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Police attacked during New York City protests

Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured Wednesday as pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed on the Brooklyn Bridge.

AD

At least four officers were hurt, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and 37 people were arrested, police said.

AD

Monahan, who last month knelt in a show of solidarity with protesters, suffered injuries to his hand.

He and the other officers were marching with a pro-police group led by local clergy when they were met on the bridge by anti-police activists, some of whom have been camping outside City Hall in recent weeks to demand severe cuts to police funding.

The demonstrations were part of protests across the country since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.