Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Cosby would appeal the conviction in the state Supreme Court.

Cosby almost avoided prosecution on the charges involving Constand, which prosecutors brought on Dec. 30, 2016, days before the statute of limitations was set to run out. Cosby’s first trial ended with a deadlocked jury, but he was found guilty during a second 2018 trial when a judge allowed testimony from five other women who also accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

They were among about 50 women who accused Cosby, now 82, of sexual assaults going back decades, although all the claims but Constand’s were too old to prosecute. He is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

— Reuters

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Former FBI lawyer sues over messages

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, a target of repeated attacks by President Trump, sued the bureau and the Justice Department on Tuesday, saying officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with a senior FBI agent with whom she was having an affair.

Page accused the agencies of violating the Privacy Act by showing reporters a document containing nearly 400 texts between her and former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok, in which the pair discussed their intense dislike of Trump and fear that he might win the presidency.

The messages, which came to light in December 2017, fueled claims that the FBI was prejudiced against Trump and became ammunition for scores of angry tweets and public statements by the president and his supporters.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks unspecified financial damages. A Justice Department representative declined to comment on the case.

Page’s lawsuit was filed a day after the Justice Department’s inspector general released a report rebutting accusations that top FBI officials were driven by bias in their investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

— Derek Hawkins

