PENNSYLVANIA

Bus driver accused of child endangerment

An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove erratically while under the influence of alcohol with 26 children aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station.

State police in Bethlehem said Lori Ann Mankos, 44, of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving.

Mankos was transporting 26 students for the Northampton Area School District on Friday and was alleged to have been driving erratically while under the influence, police said. She eventually parked at a Sunoco station, handed the keys to a gas station employee and walked away from the scene.

The bus and students were left unattended until school officials, Moore Township police and state police arrived. Mankos was later arrested at her home.

Northampton School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said officials are “extremely upset” but “very thankful” no one was hurt. He said the district has been contracting with the bus company for more than 20 years, and nothing like that has happened before.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Police: Suspect in fatal shooting in custody

Police in Utah say the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Utah Valley University in Orem has turned himself in.

Orem police announced Saturday that 19-year-old Elbert Paule, 19, was in custody without providing details of the circumstances of the surrender.

The complex where 26-year-old Dominique Barnett was fatally wounded Thursday night is off campus, but it prompted the university to issue a shelter-in-place alert for about two hours.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Paule has an attorney.

University spokesman Scott Trotter said Friday that Paule was admitted for the spring 2019 semester but didn’t register for any classes and that Barnett was never a student.

— Associated Press

Wisconsin bishop's name removed from center: A Roman Catholic diocese in Wisconsin says it's removing the name of a former bishop from a center at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay diocese's newspaper, Bishop David Ricken wrote a letter to parishioners saying Bishop Aloysius Wycislo failed to adequately address claims of clergy abuse while he was bishop from 1968 to 1983. The letter said Wycislo has not been accused of sexual misconduct. The center will be renamed Cathedral Center.

University wants to speak with ex-president: An attorney for former University of Oklahoma president David Boren said a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with Boren amid an unspecified investigation. Bob Burke in a statement Saturday said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint. The statement said Boren never acted inappropriately with any employee or student at the university. The university has said only that it received "allegations of serious misconduct that it was legally obligated to investigate." It hasn't said whether Boren is a target of the investigation. Burke said no interview date is set. Boren, 77, was Oklahoma's governor and U.S. senator before being named O.U.'s president in 1994. He stepped down last year amid health concerns.

From news reports