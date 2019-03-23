WASHINGTON

Soldiers killed in Afghanistan are identified

The Pentagon has identified two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan while involved in combat operations Friday in Kunduz province.

The men were identified Saturday as Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio; and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo. Collette was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, and Lindsay was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Both were based at Fort Carson, Colo.

The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan.

PENNSYLVANIA

Protesters gather in police shooting case

The father of a slain black teenager pleaded for peace in Pittsburgh on Saturday after the acquittal of a white police officer touched off protests in Pittsburgh and bullets were fired at the defense attorney’s office.

The verdict late Friday in the shooting of Antwon Rose II, 17, angered his family and civic leaders. Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon in the Hill District neighborhood.

“It’s very painful to see what happened, to sit there and deal with it,” Rose’s father, Antwon Rose Sr., told the crowd. “I just don’t want it to happen to our city no more.”

The crowd marched through downtown Pittsburgh and other neighborhoods, periodically blocking streets as they chanted, “Who did this? Police did this!” Police reported no immediate arrests or injuries.

Early Friday, five to eight shots were fired into the building where the officer’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, works, police said. No one was hurt.

Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide in the shooting of Rose as the unarmed teen ran away from a traffic stop last June. Rosfeld testified that he thought Rose or another suspect was pointing a gun at him.

Reopening of Houston Ship Channel uncertain: Officials said Saturday that they have no timetable for reopening a portion of the Houston Ship Channel, one of the busiest commercial waterways in the country, after another setback caused flammable chemicals to seep into the water near a fire-ravaged petrochemical tank farm, a Coast Guard commander said Saturday. Capt. Kevin Oditt said work was underway to contain and absorb benzene and other contaminants after a dike failed adjacent to the farm operated by Intercontinental Terminals in Deer Park, southeast of Houston. The breach occurred Friday.

