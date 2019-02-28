CALIFORNIA

PG&E says its line may have led to deadly blaze

Bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric inched closer to taking responsibility for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, saying Thursday it is “probable” that one of its transmission lines sparked the blaze last year that killed 86 people and destroyed most of the city of Paradise.

The embattled utility company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, said it is taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth-quarter earnings. The fire destroyed 14,000 homes in and around Paradise — a city of 27,000 people in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But firefighters located its start near a tower on PG&E’s Caribou-Palermo transmission line.

PG&E has acknowledged that that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged. It also included the blaze among the more than $30 billion in potential wildfire liabilities it said it was facing when it announced plans to file for bankruptcy in January.

— Associated Press

Man dies in flood while trying to save children

A Northern California man was swept away by floodwaters and died trying to get to his home where three children were trapped, authorities said Thursday, as residents of two communities hundreds of miles to the south were marooned by the worst flooding there in more than 20 years.

The unidentified man was trying to walk from a barn to his home in Ferndale through up to five feet of water Wednesday evening when he was carried away by the fast-moving current, said Samantha Karges, a spokeswoman with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults and a child tried to rescue the man, but their tractor stalled in the water. Deputies in a boat then rescued them and the three children from the home, Karges said.

The missing man’s body was found Thursday morning. He was the father of a 12-year-old trapped in the home with two children under 4, Karges said.

The low-lying rural area about 215 miles north of San Francisco is home to many dairy farms and was flooded when the Eel River went over its banks.

About 150 miles to the south in Sonoma County, floodwaters from the Russian River were receding after a two-day storm inundated the area. One National Weather Service station measured 20 inches of rain in 48 hours.

Guerneville and Monte Rio were cut off by the floodwaters that swamped the communities. About 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures were flooded by water up to 8 feet deep, and about 3,500 people were under evacuation orders.

The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco crested at more than 46 feet Wednesday, officials said.

— Associated Press