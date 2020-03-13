O’Connor was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two wounded people were stable, and they did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Their names were not released.

Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, the 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said. Elliott was not among those injured, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Krasner’s spokeswoman, Jane Roh, said more than one person inside the house had a gun. Krasner later said that Elliott and a second person wanted in the March 2019 murder were in custody and expected to be charged in that case.

O’Connor, a married father of two, had been an officer for 23 years and served on the high-stakes SWAT unit for 15 years. His father retired after 40 years with the department, and his son serves on it now, the police union said. His daughter serves in the Air Force.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Police officer fired over shooting reinstated

A veteran Las Vegas police officer who was fired for hesitating in a casino-hotel hallway in October 2017 while a gunman upstairs carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been reinstated to his job, authorities said Friday.

Officer Cordell Hendrex is due to return to work March 21 following an arbitrator’s ruling in his bid to get his job back, according to the head of the city’s police union.

The Oct. 1, 2017, shooting left 58 people dead and more than 850 injured.

Department officials confirmed Hendrex’s reinstatement in a statement that declined additional comment.

Body-camera video showed Hendrex, a Las Vegas officer since 2007, leading a rookie officer and three Mandalay Bay security officers on the 31st floor of the hotel, one floor below where the gunman was firing, and stopping when they heard volleys of gunfire during a three-minute span.

Upstairs, Stephen Paddock, 64, a former accountant and high-stakes video poker player, was using a cache of assault-style weapons he had amassed to rain bullets for more than 10 minutes from the windows of a 32nd-floor suite into a country music festival filled with 22,000 people. Most of the rifles were fitted with rapid-fire “bump stock” devices and high-capacity magazines. Paddock killed himself with a handgun before police used explosives to blast through his door and find him more than an hour later.

Hendrex’s group remained in the hallway for about five minutes before Hendrex led them halfway up a stairwell toward the 32nd floor. They remained there for at least 15 minutes.

Hendrex later acknowledged in a report that he was terrified.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Court backs new trial over DNA tests

Georgia’s highest court ruled Friday that an inmate serving a life sentence for a slaying 43 years ago deserves a new trial after recent DNA tests cast “significant doubt” on his guilt.

Johnny Lee Gates, 63, was convicted of murder, rape and robbery in the November 1976 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Katharina Wright in a Columbus apartment where she lived with her husband, an Army soldier at Fort Benning. Wright’s hands were bound with the white belt from her bathrobe, and black neckties were used as a gag and blindfold.

The state Supreme Court’s ruling upholds a January 2019 decision by a lower court ordering a new trial for Gates, citing testing that showed Gates’s DNA was not on the fabric used to bind Wright. The judge also found that prosecutors at Gates’s trial purposely excluded black jurors, but said that evidence came too late for consideration as grounds for a new trial.