NORTH CAROLINA

Man accused in wife's killing is arrested

A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife was arrested Sunday on an Arizona interstate, authorities said, adding that they will take a closer look at the death of the man’s first wife more than a decade ago.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Rexford Lynn Keel Jr., 57, was arrested during a traffic stop outside Tucson. Keel had a large amount of cash and a knife, Stone said, and the truck he was driving was searched.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it obtained an arrest warrant Friday accusing Keel of murder. Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, had gone missing March 9. Her body was found days later in another North Carolina county, and Stone said she apparently died of multiple stab wounds.

Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Edwards Keel, 42, died at home on Jan. 1, 2006, according to the sheriff’s office. That death had been ruled accidental.

Keel was being held in jail Sunday in Pima County, Ariz.

— Associated Press

Authorities suspend search for missing 4-year-old: After three days of ground and water searches, authorities said Sunday they were temporarily suspending the search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation. In a statement, the Navajo Police Department said a pause in the search effort will allow authorities to "organize and secure additional resources for subsequent search efforts." Anndine Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday afternoon from her home, located three miles north of the Aneth Utah Chapter House. Police originally listed her age as 3, but Sunday's advisory said she is 4. Police said there are no indications that the girl was abducted, so the Navajo Nation Amber Alert system wasn't activated.

Trial begins for man charged with killing daughter: A Florida father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter by dropping her off a bridge is going on trial with his attorneys expected to say he was insane. John Jonchuck's first-degree murder trial will begin Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla., in the 2015 death of his daughter, Phoebe. His attorneys admit their 29-year-old client dropped the girl into Tampa Bay, but say he was insane. Jonchuck had a history of hospitalizations. Hours before the girl's death, his divorce lawyer called a state hotline, saying that he was having a mental breakdown and that she feared for Phoebe's safety. The operator never reported her concerns. If convicted, Jonchuck would receive a life sentence. If acquitted by reason of insanity, he probably would be hospitalized the rest of his life.

— Associated Press