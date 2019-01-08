TEXAS

2nd man charged in Houston girl's shooting

Authorities announced Tuesday that a second black man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old Houston black girl, whose death her family had initially believed was racially motivated.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office said Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 slaying of Jazmine Barnes.

Authorities previously said that they believe Woodruffe was the person in an SUV who fired upon Jazmine and her family as they drove to a grocery store. The driver of the SUV, Eric Black Jr., 20, has also been charged with capital murder.

Authorities say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were attacking people they’d previously fought at a club hours earlier when they shot at Jazmine and her family.

The family had described the shooter as a white man driving a red pickup truck, prompting concerns by them and activists that her death was a hate crime.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes the family’s initial description was sincere and the man in the red truck was likely a bystander who left the scene of the shooting.

Woodruffe and Black were both taken into custody Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they identified them as suspects based on a tip from social activist and writer Shaun King that was corroborated by their investigation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended Jazmine’s funeral Tuesday afternoon.

— Associated Press

Judge issues gag order in officer charged with murder

A gag order has been issued in the case of a former Dallas police officer charged in the fatal shooting of her unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she says she mistook as her own.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp ordered attorneys in the case to not speak publicly after meeting in her chambers Tuesday with a prosecutor and attorneys for Amber Guyger.

Guyger, who is white, is charged with murder in the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.

Guyger told investigators that when she entered Jean’s apartment — which was directly above hers — she thought it was hers. She was fired after the shooting.

— Associated Press

Student who planned attacks at two schools arrested: Police in California say they have arrested a middle school student who was planning to carry out mass shootings at two Napa schools. Napa police said Monday that they thwarted the planned attacks on River Middle School and Vintage High School thanks to a fellow student who alerted authorities. Investigators arrested the 14-year-old suspect, who was not identified, on Jan. 2 after they searched two homes and found evidence he was researching and planning a mass shooting, police said. Police started investigating Dec. 31 when a student told police a classmate who was planning the attacks threatened to kill him if he warned anyone.

— Associated Press