Rhynes will be taken to the Fulton County jail once he’s processed, Avery said.

Police declined to release any further information, saying the investigation remains open and active.

Best known for his roles in Spike Lee films, Byrd was found dead around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 near his home in southwest Atlanta. He had been shot multiple times in the back. A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Byrd acted in films including “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Also a stage actor, Byrd was nominated in 2003 for a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

7 cops suspended over chief's traffic stop

Seven Chicago police officers have been suspended for their roles the night then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV after having several drinks at a bar, according to a report by the city’s inspector general released Friday.

Superintendent David Brown decided to suspend two probationary officers for one day each, two other officers for seven days, a sergeant for 14 days, a lieutenant for 21 days and a commander for 28 days, according to Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s report.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it was not clear if the suspensions have been served.

The report was issued exactly one year from the night of the incident that ultimately led to Johnson’s firing and just two days after Johnson’s former driver who was drinking with him that night filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Johnson. Johnson has denied the allegations made by the former driver, Cynthia Donald.

Much of what is in the report had already been made public. But the report includes details about how officers were concerned about Johnson’s fitness to drive and how after he was allowed to drive home he proceeded the wrong way down a street.

While Johnson admitted to Mayor Lori Lightfoot that he’d had “a couple of drinks” that night, he blamed his condition on a change in his blood pressure medication. Later, media reports and surveillance video from a Chicago bar revealed he had been drinking heavily that night, and Lightfoot fired him for what she said were lies about his actions.

— Associated Press

'Cheer' star ordered to remain in jail

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge in Chicago said Friday.

Attorneys for Harris, who appears in the Netflix documentary series, had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions. But a judge said evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain said it would be “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris doesn’t use the Internet.

Harris, 21, of Naperville, Ill., was charged in September with producing child pornography.

Harris admitted to FBI agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of a boy’s genitals and buttocks via Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors.

He also admitted to requesting and receiving photographs of 10 to 15 other children, according to the complaint.