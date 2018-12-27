CALIFORNIA

Man accused of killing officer in U.S. illegally

A gunman who killed a California police officer during a traffic stop over possible drunken driving is in the United States illegally, authorities said Thursday, as a manhunt for the attacker stretched into a second day.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said authorities identified but won’t yet name the man who killed Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department. Authorities said they believe he’s still in the area some 100 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said Singh, 33, was a native of Fiji with a newborn son.

Singh was shot a few minutes after radioing that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Trans woman removed from men's prison

A transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence in Illinois for burglary has been moved from a men’s to a women’s prison in what could be a first for the state, her lawyers announced Thursday.

Deon “Strawberry” Hampton, 27, was moved after a year-long legal battle and resistance from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hampton, of Chicago, requested the transfer in 2017 on grounds she’d be less vulnerable to the sexual assault, taunting and beatings she was subjected to in male prisons, according to federal lawsuits filed on her behalf by the MacArthur Justice Center and the Uptown People’s Law Center in Chicago.

She was moved within the past week from an all-male prison in Dixon, in northern Illinois, to the women’s Logan Correctional Center in central Illinois, her lawyers said.

— Associated Press