“There still is a threat of severe weather, with potentially a few tornadoes across the peninsula as we go through the afternoon and evening hours today,” said meteorologist Andrew Orrison of the National Weather Service. “And there will be possibly a couple of tornadoes across coastal areas of Georgia, South Carolina and southeast North Carolina as we go through the overnight hours and into part of Sunday.”

The drought-stricken southeastern United States could actually benefit from the 2 to 4 inches of rain that Nestor was expected to dump on Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina and Virginia before moving out to sea Sunday night, Orrison said.

— Reuters

ILLINOIS

Families cope with Chicago teacher strike

Chicago parents leaned on family, friends and community groups as 25,000 teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district went on strike this past week, canceling classes for more than 300,000 kids.

For some families, the Chicago Teachers Union walkout meant a day off and inconvenience for parents juggling work schedules. For the city’s most vulnerable families, though, the strike triggered a hasty search for a solution to help kids and let their parents make it to work.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and union leaders said negotiators have several major disputes to resolve, including pay and benefits, class size and school staffing.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday, and it is not clear when the first major walkout since 2012 by the city’s teachers will end. The two sides were meeting Saturday.

— Associated Press

Lost Pacific Crest Trail hiker rescued in snowstorm: Hiker Robert Campbell — thoroughly soaked, shivering, his wet sleeping bag covering him — was forced to take shelter in a pit toilet in a closed campground after getting lost in a snowstorm in Oregon while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. He was saved Friday by a search team from the local sheriff's department, who found his footprints in the snow. Heavy snow was forecast through Saturday evening in the Cascade Range. "I really think I owe them my life because . . . I couldn't have made it another night," Campbell said from a motel Friday night in Detroit, Ore. He said he intends to finish his hike when he recovers.

2 charged in triple homicide during drug deal in Missouri: Two people were charged in the killings of three people who police said were shot during a drug deal at a Kansas City, Mo., home. The Kansas City Star reported that Jackson County prosecutors charged Lynnsey Jones, 35, and Victor Sykes, 43, with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action each on Friday in the shootings Thursday night. Kansas City police identified the victims as Larry Barnes, 40, Brandy Jones, 38, and Larona Jones, 42. Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three "because I'm a bad person." Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings. According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas killing.

— From news services

