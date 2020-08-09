The power restoration was made more urgent by the coronavirus pandemic, which has turned homes into workplaces for many.

Utility companies said they were trying to repair damage left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias, which temporarily wiped out power to more than 2.5 million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

By Sunday, hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses remained without power, although utilities said crews had restored power to most.

Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to 741,000 customers and expected 90 percent of its clients to have power by Sunday evening. But its online map of communities showed that most communities would not be fully restored until Monday or Tuesday.

It said about 160,000 customers among its 1.3 million customer base remained without service.

About 45,000 customers of several utilities in New Jersey remained without power Sunday.

Con Edison said nearly all of its New York City customers will be restored by the end of Sunday, while some in Westchester County will not be fixed until Monday.

About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm in New York City and its northern suburbs, and the company said 65,000 awaited repairs Sunday.

— Associated Press

North Carolina

Earthquake rattles much of Southeast

An 5.1-magnitude earthquake reported in North Carolina shook much of the Southeast early Sunday.

The quake occurred at 8:07 a.m., with an epicenter in Sparta, N.C. — near the Virginia border, and just north of Stone Mountain State Park — according to the U.S. Geological Society. But the quake’s effects extended into much of the Southeast.

It was the second-strongest quake to occur in North Carolina since 1900, according to the National Weather Service — the strongest being a 5.2 reported near Skyland in the Asheville area in 1916.

In North Carolina, the quake was felt as far away as the Raleigh area, the News & Observer reported. In the Charlotte area, there were widespread reports of shaking, McClatchy News reported. People near the epicenter reported feeling “strong shaking” from the quake.

Sparta is about 170 miles from Raleigh and about 100 miles from Charlotte.

Shaking extended through western North Carolina and into Tennessee. Parts of Virginia were also rattled by the quake, the USGS says. There was also shaking reported in Kentucky.

Many in the Midlands region of South Carolina also reported feeling the quake, the State reported.

The earthquake was also felt in some areas of Georgia, a USGS map shows.

More than 6,000 people in seven states reported feeling the quake to the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the center, told the News & Observer.

— Associated Press

Georgia

Teens arrested after police shoot at car

Two teenage boys were arrested on gun charges and other counts after a Georgia police officer attempting a traffic stop fired multiple gunshots at their car, according to police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation of the incident Saturday morning in Waycross near the Georgia-Florida state line. Two boys, ages 16 and 15, were in the car when a Waycross police officer approaching from the front opened fire, saying the vehicle had begun driving toward him, the GBI said.

Nobody was hurt by the gunfire. Before the shooting started, three younger children — ages 14, 12 and 9 — ran from the vehicle, the GBI said in a news release Saturday.