AD

He warned that conditions will be tightly regimented, especially at the outset of the term in February. Students will quarantine when they arrive, they will not be allowed to hold parties or host visitors, and their travels will be restricted.

AD

Princeton housed fewer undergraduates this fall than several other Ivy League schools. In all, it accommodated about 250 who had special housing needs. The University of Pennsylvania had a similarly low total on campus: 222.

Others opened up far more: Cornell had 4,904 undergraduates on campus or in university-owned housing. Dartmouth had about 2,000, Yale 1,900, Harvard 1,500, Brown 1,100 and Columbia 900.

AD

— Nick Anderson

NORTH DAKOTA

Court: Governor can't fill dead candidate seat

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded Tuesday.

The court, in a unanimous ruling, decided that Burgum “has not established a clear legal right” to appoint his preferred candidate.

AD

Burgum (R) said in a statement that he disagreed with the opinion.

Burgum had argued the Constitution gave him the right to appoint someone to a state House seat won Nov. 3 by David Andahl even though he died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

AD

Burgum spent heavily to help defeat the last holder of the seat, fellow Republican Jeff Delzer.

A day after the election, Burgum appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the seat. But state legislators argued that they, not Burgum, have the power to fill the seat, and this week, they chose Delzer for the seat. Burgum sued the Legislature, secretary of state, and Democratic and Republican activists to bring the issue to the high court.

Democrats said their party nominee Kathrin Volochenko should be the district’s next representative because she got the next-highest number of votes.

The state Supreme Court dismissed that argument.