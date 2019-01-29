NEVADA

Vegas shooting probe ends, no motive found

A high-stakes gambler who rained of gunfire down on a crowd of country music fans, killing 58, took to his grave any specific motive for the 2017 attack, the FBI said Tuesday as it concluded the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The agency found no “single or clear motivating factor” to explain why Stephen Paddock opened fire from his suite in a high-rise casino hotel. The 64-year-old, who acted alone, fatally shot himself as police closed in.

The finding was contained in a long-awaited report compiled by the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit, a group of experts who spent months examining several factors that might have led to the rampage.

Almost 900 people were hurt during the Oct. 1, 2017, attack on an outdoor concert.

Paddock wanted to die in infamy, inspired in part by his father’s reputation as a bank robber who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list, the report said.

The gunman was not directed or inspired by any group and was not seeking to further any agenda. He did not leave a manifesto or suicide note, according to the report.

Paddock was a retired Postal Service worker, accountant and real estate investor who owned rental properties and homes in Reno and in a retirement community more than an hour’s drive from Las Vegas. He liked to gamble tens of thousands of dollars at a time playing high-stakes video poker.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

'Empire' star attacked in possible hate crime

Jussie Smollett, a black, openly gay actor best known for his work on Fox’s “Empire,” was assaulted in Chicago by two people carrying a noose and an unidentified “chemical substance” in what police are calling a “possible racially charged assault and battery.”

Smollett, 35, was walking in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street about 2 a.m. Tuesday “when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to The Washington Post. “The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim.”

The police could not confirm the gender of the offenders or identify the chemical substance.

“At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck,” the statement said.

Smollett transported himself to Northwestern Hospital. TMZ reported he was discharged Tuesday morning.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” police said.

— Travis M. Andrews

and Bethonie Butler

Woman dies after falling down subway stairs in Manhattan: A young mother died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller. Malaysia Goodson, 22, of Stamford, Conn., fell down the stairs at a midtown Manhattan station around 8 p.m. Monday, police said. Goodson was unconscious when police arrived. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her child was unharmed.

— Associated Press