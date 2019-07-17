MASSACHUSETTS

Prosecutors drop case against Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors have dropped a case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a Massachusetts resort island bar in 2016.

The Cape and Islands district attorney said Wednesday that they dropped the indecent assault and battery case brought against the actor last year.

Spacey, 59, was accused of getting an 18-year-old man drunk and then groping him at a Nantucket restaurant and bar where the teen worked as a busboy.

Spacey denied the allegations.

The case was hobbled after Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about text messages the defense claims were deleted.

The accuser had been ordered to testify about a cellphone he used the night of the alleged assault. He was supposed to turn it over to the defense but said it was missing.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Judges sanctioned for remarks in sex cases

Two New Jersey Superior Court judges criticized for their comments in cases involving sexual assault have been sanctioned by the state.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has recommended that judge John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came from “a good family.”

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Ex-student convicted in hazing death

A jury on Wednesday convicted a former Louisiana State University student of negligent homicide in a fraternity pledge’s drinking death during hazing in 2017 .

The six jurors took less than an hour to convict Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Tex., in the death of Max Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Ga., the Advocate reported.

Naquin faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Gruver had been at LSU a month when he died of alcohol poisoning in September 2017 in what authorities have described as a hazing ritual — dubbed “Bible Study” — at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Boy spared attempted murder rap in gun case

A 13-year-old Iowa student has been found guilty on three charges after he pointed a gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger, but the jury declined to convict him of attempted murder.

The Quad-City Times reported that jurors in Davenport convicted the boy Wednesday of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

Prosecutors say the boy pointed a loaded .22-caliber handgun at a teacher in a North Scott Junior High School classroom in Eldridge on Aug. 31. It didn’t fire when he pulled the trigger because the safety was engaged. The teacher and a guidance counselor grabbed the gun from him. The boy, who was 12 at the time, was tried as a youthful offender in adult court.

— Associated Press