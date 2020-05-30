AD

They cited an article by Hodge published on the Wall Street Journal’s opinion page shortly after his February sentencing in which he wrote, “I bought into what I thought was a win-win-win — a win for the universities, for my children and for other people’s children,” calling it a transparent effort to dress up cheating “as a magnanimous act.”

AD

Hodge was sentenced to nine months in prison after admitting he paid $850,000 in bribes to get four of his children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown University as phony soccer and tennis recruits, part of a sprawling case in which three dozen parents have been charged, two of them just this month.

— Bloomberg News

AD

CALIFORNIA

8 homeless people given poisoned food

One person was arrested after eight homeless people were given poisoned food that sent several to the hospital, Southern California authorities said.

The poisonings occurred over the course of about a week in mid-May in Huntington Beach, authorities said Friday.

The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, “which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,” according to an advisory from the county district attorney’s office. The suspect’s name was not released.

AD

“The victims suffered a variety of symptoms including seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain,” the announcement said. “Several of the victims required hospitalization.”

AD

— Associated Press

Prison staff suspended for racist comments

California prison officials said that they suspended multiple employees who made racist jokes about the death of an African American man in police custody in Minneapolis, a disclosure that came amid protests across the state and nation.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “was made aware of abhorrent comments made on social media by some employees that will not be tolerated,” spokeswoman Dana Simas said Friday. “The employees who made the comments were immediately suspended, and we are investigating the incidents fully.”

AD

Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a letter to his staff that “in addition to racist remarks, a religious group was also singled out for disparagement,” without elaborating.

AD

Simas would not say how many employees were suspended, where they are located, or whether they are correctional officers or have other duties.