Mustafa al-Imam, 47, was found guilty by a federal jury in Washington of one count each of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and maliciously destroying government property, charges that carry a maximum penalty of 15 years and 20 years in prison, respectively.

The jury, however, was hung over 15 counts, including the most serious charges of murder and attempted murder in the attacks on Sept. 11 and 12, 2012, against a U.S. diplomatic mission and nearby CIA post in the Libyan city.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. “Casey” Cooper declared a mistrial, then set sentencing for Jan. 23 after prosecutors opted not to retry Imam.

In a pair of extraordinary operations, U.S. commandos captured alleged ringleader Ahmed Abu Khattala at a villa near Benghazi in 2014, and then Imam in a similar raid in 2017.

Abu Khatalla was convicted of four counts of conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists and sentenced to 22 years in prison, although his jury similarly acquitted him of 14 counts, including the most serious counts of murder.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Plane dumps jet fuel on school playgrounds: Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto two elementary school playgrounds where children were playing Tuesday, fire officials said, causing minor irritation to 40 children and adults. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said none needed to be taken to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 89 headed to Shanghai declared an emergency after leaving the airport and landed without incident.