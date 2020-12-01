The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that the Arecibo Observatory would be closed. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaged the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

The collapse stunned many scientists who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.

The telescope was built in the 1960s with money from the Defense Department amid a push to develop anti-ballistic missile defenses. It had endured hurricanes, tropical humidity and a recent string of earthquakes in its 57 years.

The telescope has been used to track asteroids on a path to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Penn State official's conviction restored

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled a lower-court judge had improperly vacated Spanier’s misdemeanor jury conviction for the 2001 incident.

Spanier’s defense attorney declined to comment.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release that Spanier “turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting his knowledge of Jerry Sandusky’s assaults to law enforcement.”

A federal magistrate judge in April 2019 threw out Spanier’s conviction a day before he was to turn himself in to begin serving a two-month jail sentence, followed by two months of house arrest. The judge gave prosecutors three months to retry Spanier, but that has been on hold during the appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pa., had agreed with Spanier that he had been improperly charged under a 2007 law for allegations dated from 2001.

Prosecutors had argued the 1995 and 2007 versions of the law encompassed and criminalized the same conduct.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges. A year later, Spanier was himself accused of a criminal cover-up, although many of those counts were later thrown out. A jury acquitted him of what remained, except for the single count of child endangerment.

Spanier, 72, remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave and is not teaching, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

Sandusky has lost a string of appeals and is serving a lengthy state prison sentence.