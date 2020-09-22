The GOP collected tens of thousands of signatures but came up shy of the needed level of 67,067 after some were invalidated.

The fast-paced, 11th-hour legal machinations followed the secretary of state’s rejection of the referendum. The Maine GOP appealed that decision and a state judge reinstated enough signatures to surpass the minimum by 22 signatures.

Another appeal took the matter to the state’s highest court, which issued its decision just six weeks before the election.

The issue that was before the state Supreme Court focused on a narrow question of whether signature gatherers must be registered to vote in the town where they are circulating petitions at the time they started.

The combined number of signatures collected by the two individuals whose status was challenged were enough to lift or sink the referendum.

Maine’s presidential ballot will feature five names, including Republican President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

2 Marines accused in drug overdose case

Two U.S. Marines were arrested Tuesday on a federal grand jury indictment that alleges they were involved in selling drugs to fellow Marines, including to one who died of an overdose.

Lance Cpls. Anthony Ruben Whisenant and Ryan Douglas White were arrested at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

Both Marines are from 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and are accused of being part of a ring of drug dealers that included three civilians, according to the indictment.

Whisenant and three civilians were charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics, including to the Marine who overdosed. White was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

From November 2019 to September 2020, members of the group are accused of being involved in multiple sales of fentanyl-laced oxycodone to an undercover agent, for roughly $1,000 or more for each transaction, according to the indictment.

Jordan Nicholas McCormick would obtain drugs, including oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and other substances from an unknown source. Another civilian, Gustavo Jaciel Solis, supplied the drugs for Whisenant’s military customers, according to the indictment.

On May 22, Whisenant ordered 10 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from Solis on behalf of the Marine, who died the next day from an overdose, according to the indictment. Whisenant and White met Solis with the Marine to complete the drug deal, according to court records.

White is accused of later trying to interfere with the arrests of Whisenant and Solis.

Solis and civilian Jessica Sarah Perez were indicted on fentanyl and cocaine distribution charges, and Solis was indicted on firearms-related charges. They have pleaded not guilty.