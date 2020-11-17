If convicted, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., faces up to 10 years in prison.

Carter’s lawyer, Howard Srebnick, wrote in a statement that while his client was found to be carrying a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane, “there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it.”

AD

The Miami Herald broke the story of authorities searching the luxury jet on Dec. 23, 2019. In addition to the gun and bullets, law enforcement found drugs and nearly $26,000 in cash, according to the Herald, which also reported that Carter’s status as a felon comes from a weapons case in New York from more than a decade ago for which he served eight months at Rikers Island jail.

AD

He has won five Grammys and been nominated for 24.

— Sonia Rao

TEXAS

Priest pleads guilty to child indecency counts

A Houston-area Roman Catholic priest pleaded guilty on Tuesday to indecency with a child related to molestations that took place at his church more than 20 years ago.

AD

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez had been facing five charges of indecency with a child. But as part of an agreement with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, La Rosa-Lopez agreed to plead guilty to two of the counts in exchange for a 10-year sentence, said Nancy Hebert, one of the prosecutors in the case.

The three other counts, some of which relate to a third victim, were dropped as part of the agreement. La Rosa-Lopez had been set to go to trial in January. If he had been convicted by a jury, he could have been sentenced to up to 20 years.

AD

The two counts La Rosa-Lopez pleaded guilty to arise from allegations made against him while he was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, located just north of Houston.

La Rosa-Lopez, who is free on bond, will be formally sentenced during a court hearing on Dec. 16.

La Rosa-Lopez, 62, was the pastor at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in the Houston suburb of Richmond when he was arrested in 2018. He is no longer a pastor and has been removed from ministry, but he remains a priest.