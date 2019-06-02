AVIATION

Repairs ordered to cracked 737 wing parts

Wing components on as many as 312 of Boeing’s 737 family of aircraft, including some of the grounded 737 Max, are prone to cracking and must be repaired within 10 days, U.S. aviation regulators said Sunday.

Boeing informed the Federal Aviation Administration that leading-edge slat tracks may not have been properly manufactured and that they pose a safety risk, the agency said in an emailed statement. The parts allow the wing to expand to create more lift during takeoff and landing.

The FAA plans to issue an order calling for operators of the planes worldwide to identify whether the deficient parts were installed and to replace them if needed. A complete failure wouldn’t lead to a loss of the aircraft, the FAA said, but could cause damage during flight.

Boeing has notified operators of the planes about the needed repairs and is sending replacement parts to help minimize the time aircraft are out of service, the company said in a statement.

Connecticut

Man arrested in death of estranged wife

Police investigating the disappearance of a Connecticut mother of five have arrested her estranged husband and his girlfriend on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution, authorities said Sunday.

Police in the New York City suburb of New Canaan said Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44, were taken into custody in Avon, Conn., late Saturday. Both were held on $500,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Norwalk Superior Court.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, of New Canaan went missing May 24 after dropping her children off at school and missing appointments that day. She has not been found.

Police have searched locations in several towns, including a park in New Canaan where Jennifer Dulos’s vehicle was found and a house in Farmington where she and her children, who range in age from 8 to 13 and include two sets of twins, had lived until about two years ago. Fotis Dulos has continued to live at the Farmington house.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have been embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody case for the past two years. She filed for divorce in June 2017.

Former Ill. grad student heads to trial in suspected killing: A former University of Illinois graduate student is set to stand trial in the 2017 disappearance and suspected killing of a visiting scholar from China — a case in which the death penalty is possible and that has been closely watched in the home country of the victim, whose body hasn't been found. Jury selection in the federal trial of Brendt Christensen will begin Monday in Peoria, Ill., where Yingying Zhang, 26, was studying at the university's flagship campus and where she was last seen. If Christensen, 29, is convicted, jurors would decide whether they think he should be executed. Christensen has pleaded not guilty.

