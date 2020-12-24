A video of Philadelphia SWAT officers firing tear gas and other less-lethal munitions at protesters who had made their way onto Interstate 676 and were trapped by advancing SWAT officers became part of the national conversation over police responses to protesters.

In all, three officers including one transit officer are facing criminal charges for their actions during the protests, which were caught on camera. Those actions include baton strikes to the head and pepper spraying under the mask of a protester who was kneeling on the ground.

The report outlined 77 recommendations to better prepare and respond to protests, many of which the authors said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had already begun implementing or studying over the summer.

“I fully accept the criticisms in the report of how our administration conducted itself this past summer,” Kenney wrote in an emailed statement, adding that he hoped the recommendations would lead to long-lasting reform in how the city and department prepare for and respond to protests.

Ohio

Chief suggests firing officer in fatal shooting

The police chief of Columbus, Ohio, recommended on Thursday that the officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, earlier this week be fired.

Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said in a statement that he filed two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against Officer Adam Coy in the death of Hill after an expedited investigation. His recommendation for termination now goes to the city’s public safety director; a hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Video showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by an officer identified as Coy early Tuesday.

About six seconds pass between the time Hill is visible in the video and when the officer fires his weapon. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic feature captured the shooting without audio.

The firing recommendation came as public pressure in the case mounted.

The area’s eight Democratic state lawmakers issued a statement calling the killing “horrific,” especially following so closely the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr., 23, another Black man, at the hands of a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 4.

— Associated Press

Winter weather hits Upper Midwest: Strong winds and bitter cold pummeled the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday as the region dug out from a winter storm that closed interstate highways and grounded flights. The winter storm moved eastward, bringing snow into northern Wisconsin, while the Dakotas and Minnesota were left with clear skies but icy wind. The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories, alerting some parts of North Dakota and Minnesota that wind chills could be 40 degrees below zero. The region had experienced weeks of mild weather. In Milwaukee, temperatures climbed as high as 57 degrees on Wednesday but were expected to drop into the teens, with wind chills below zero.

Statue removed from La. court steps: The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved a statue of Edward Douglass White Jr., the ninth chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, who also fought for white supremacy and upheld racial segregation laws, from its front steps. The statue was moved from its pedestal on Wednesday, and a court spokesman said it will be placed indoors, near the court's museum, the Times-Picayune reported. Court spokesman Robert Gunn did not say why the statue is being moved, only that the justices decided unanimously that it should be moved.