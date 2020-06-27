“Acts like this that embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated,” Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said in the release. “The firefighter who brought this to our attention has demonstrated extreme strength and bravery and has done the right thing.”

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse said he is “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act. To be clear, this incident is very serious and is being dealt with aggressively.”

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

3 dead after drinking hand sanitizer

Three people in New Mexico have died and a fourth is permanently blind after drinking a dangerous amount of hand sanitizer, officials said.

The state’s Department of Health on Friday said another three patients remained in critical condition over the weekend. All seven people “are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol,” it said.

Swallowing methanol, when it isn’t lethal, can cause brain damage and blindness, as well as nerve and kidney damage.

While authorities have not provided specific details, they suspect the string of poisonings are related to alcoholism. It’s not uncommon for people to use hand sanitizer to get intoxicated due to its alcoholic content, and it was previously banned from prisons for fear inmates would consume it to get drunk.

Missouri man charged in shooting: A Kansas City-area man charged with randomly shooting into traffic last month on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri fired 15 rounds from a handgun and then at least 23 more rounds an AR-15-style rifle, according to court records. A criminal affidavit released Friday in the case against Joseph Westrem, 37, describes the May 27 shooting that ended with a Fort Leavenworth soldier hitting Westrem with his truck to stop him, The Kansas City Star reported. No one was killed. One person was taken to a hospital after being shot.

Protesters arrested in Beverly Hills: Activists are calling for the release of nearly two dozen protesters who were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly in Beverly Hills, saying holding them until they could each post $5,000 bail was excessive and heightens the risk of getting sick amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police confirmed 23 protesters were arrested Friday night after they ignored repeated orders to leave a neighborhood. In addition, one person was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was set during the largely peaceful protest, Sgt. Thomas West said.

