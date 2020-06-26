AD

The website, which ran from 2009 until 2015, when Burkov was arrested, even had an arbitration feature to mediate disputes between members who conducted business on the site.

A second website, Cardplanet, offered stolen credit-card numbers for sale for $3 to $60, according to court records. More than 150, 000 numbers were offered for sale, mostly stolen from U.S. financial institutions. The site even offered money-back guarantees if a stolen number didn’t work.

The charges against Burkov were filed in 2015. He was then arrested in Israel and spent several years in custody there while the Russian government fought extradition and filed its own extradition request. He did not arrive in the U.S. until November 2019.

Israeli officials have suggested Russia sought Burkov’s release by offering an exchange for Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli woman who received a seven-year prison sentence in Moscow on marijuana charges. She was released in January after serving 10 months, receiving a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin roughly a week after Burkov pleaded guilty in the U.S.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Two killed, one injured in warehouse shooting

Two employees were killed and another was critically injured Friday morning at a warehouse in central Illinois, all apparently shot by a co-worker who was found fatally shot in his car later in the day, police said.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield. Winslow said the bodies of the two employees were found by police officers searching the building. A female employee was found injured in the parking lot and was rushed to a hospital, he said.

Winslow identified the gunman as Michael L. Collins, 48, of Springfield. He said one of the men who died was in his 60s, one was in his 20s and the injured woman is in her 50s.

Winslow refused to discuss a possible motive but said Collins knew all of his victims. He said he could not say for sure if Collins took his own life.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.