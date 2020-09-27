Crews were dispatched to the vegetation fire at 3:50 a.m., and it quickly grew to 20 acres, said Tyree Zander, public information officer with CalFire’s Napa Lake/Sonoma unit.

“And then it went from 20 acres to about 50 acres within an hour, hour and a half,” he said. “And then from 50 acres to 800 acres within a four-hour period.”

AD

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Court pauses ballot mail-in extension

A federal appeals court Sunday temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential voting, a momentary victory for Republicans and President Trump in the key battleground state.

AD

As it stands, ballots will now be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A lower court judge had sided with Democrats and their allies to extend the deadline until Nov. 9. Democrats sought more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots.

The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and allied groups, including the League of Women Voters, sued to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots after the April presidential primary saw long lines, fewer polling places, a shortage of workers and thousands of ballots mailed days after the election.

AD

U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Sept. 21 that ballots arriving up to six days after Election Day will count as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

Sunday’s action puts Conley’s order on hold until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit or the Supreme Court issues any further action.

AD

— Associated Press

Deadly microbe found in water: Environmental officials in Texas have lifted a warning for a final Houston-area community to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe, but with a warning that the water should be boiled before being consumed. Earlier this month, Josh McIntyre, 6, died after contracting the microbe, naegleria fowleri. An investigation of his death led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba after heath officials conducted water sample tests, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said in a news release Saturday. Three of 11 sample tests indicated preliminary positive results for the brain-eating microbe, with one sample coming from a hose bibb at the boy's home.

AD

Man took gun in LAPD station: A 29-year-old suspect was in custody Sunday after he allegedly took an officer's weapon, pistol-whipped him and fired shots inside a Los Angeles Police Department station, police said. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the officer had bumps and bruises and would recover from the injuries after the attack at the Harbor Division station in San Pedro, which began shortly before 10:30 p.m. The attack occurred after the longtime officer came to the front desk to assist a man who had walked into the station's closed front lobby, Moore said. A struggle ensued between the officer and the man, who allegedly took the officer's gun from him, Moore said. His identity was not immediately released.