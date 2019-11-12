“You’ve got to be a realist, and what I did not anticipate is an impeachment,” Sanford said. “All of the oxygen is leaving the room, in terms of meaningful debate, on what comes next in our country on a whole host of issues.”

AD

Sanford, 59, who was a rare Trump critic among Republicans in Congress, lost his congressional seat last year after a pro-Trump challenger accused him of being disloyal to the president.

AD

On Sept. 8, he launched his long-shot bid, becoming one of three Republicans with elected experience who sought to compete with Trump for the GOP nomination. He participated in forums with the other two candidates, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, but to his frustration, there was little interest in his campaign platform to shrink federal spending.

— David Weigel and Colby Itkowitz

NATIONAL SECURITY

Court rules against warrantless searches

A federal court in Boston has ruled that warrantless U.S. government searches of the phones and laptops of international travelers at airports and other U.S. ports of entry violate the Fourth Amendment.

AD

Tuesday’s ruling in U.S. District Court came in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of 11 travelers whose smartphones and laptops were searched without individualized suspicion at U.S. ports of entry.

AD

ACLU attorney Esha Bhandari said the ruling strengthens Fourth Amendment protections of international travelers who enter the United States every year.

The ACLU describes the searches as “fishing expeditions.” It says border officers must now demonstrate individualized suspicion of contraband before they can search a traveler’s device.

The government has vigorously defended the searches as a critical tool to protect America.

AD

The number of electronic device searches at U.S. ports of entry has increased significantly, the ACLU said. Last year, the government conducted over 33,000 searches, almost four times the number from just three years prior.

Documents filed as part of the lawsuit claim the scope of the warrantless searches has expanded to assist in enforcement of tax, bankruptcy, environmental and consumer protection laws, gather intelligence and advance criminal investigations.

AD

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Judge bars activist from naming Trump

A judge banned an Arizona border activist charged with harboring immigrants from mentioning President Trump during his retrial, which began Tuesday.

AD

U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins granted a motion by prosecutors to bar the mention of the president during the second trial of Scott Warren. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury last June.

“There should be no politics in this case. I’m not going to allow it,” Collins said.

The trial has garnered international attention, and Warren’s supporters say humanitarian aid work is increasingly under attack. Warren, 37, is one of nine members of the group No More Deaths who have been charged with crimes related to their work, although he’s the only one facing felony charges.

The group leaves water jugs in the desert, searches for injured or dead migrants and has a camp near the border where members aid migrants.

AD

AD

Greg Kuykendall, Warren’s attorney, said Trump is responsible for the prosecution of his client, and contended the Republican president should be mentioned “as frequently and repeatedly as anyone wants.”

Warren contends he was fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian when he helped two Central American men at a camp run by No More Deaths in January 2018. Prosecutors have said the men were not injured and that Warren broke the law by helping them.

— Associated Press

AD