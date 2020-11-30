An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wrote in a letter to the South Carolina Supreme Court last week that the agency cannot carry out the execution because of the lack of drugs. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter.

The state’s usual injection protocol calls for three drugs: the sedative pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride. But the corrections agency has said it hasn’t had the drugs in stock since 2013, when its last supplies expired.

The agency has previously said it reserved the right to execute Moore with a single lethal dose of pentobarbital if it was unable to obtain the other two drugs. Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, confirmed Monday that the agency had not obtained any of the three drugs.

The high court affirmed Monday that per state law, Moore must be executed by lethal injection by default because he did not choose between that and electrocution by a deadline this month.

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

Navy to decommission ship damaged in fire

The Navy said Monday that it will decommission a warship docked off San Diego after a suspected arson this summer caused extensive damage, making it too expensive to restore.

Fully repairing the USS Bonhomme Richard to warfighting capabilities would cost $2.5 billion to $3 billion and take five to seven years, said Rear Adm. Eric H. Ver Hage of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days in July and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage.

Arson is suspected as the cause of the July 12 fire, and a U.S. Navy sailor was questioned as a potential suspect, a senior defense official said in August. The sailor was not detained.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

HAWAII

Ex-prosecutor gets jail in corruption case

A U.S. judge sentenced a former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor to 13 years in prison Monday, saying she stole money from her own grandmother and used her husband’s position as a police chief to frame her uncle for a crime he didn’t commit — all to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Katherine and Louis Kealoha, now estranged, were once a respected power couple. Louis Kealoha agreed to retire amid a federal investigation.