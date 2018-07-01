WASHINGTON

Seattle bans plastic straws

In one fell sip, Seattle on Sunday became the first major U.S. city to ban drinking straws, an environmentally friendly move that leaders hope will spark a nationwide conversation about small, everyday changes that people can make to protect the planet.

A decade ago, the city adopted an ordinance requiring that all one-time-use food items be compostable or recyclable, according to the Seattle Times. But straws and other cutlery were exempt from that law because there were not many good alternatives.

So the straws stayed, along with the environmental problems they cause.

Most plastic straws aren’t heavy enough to make it through industrial recycling sorters, according to the Strawless Ocean campaign, and can ruin an otherwise good load of recycling. Or they end up getting blown out of trash cans and car windows and ultimately wind up in the oceans, where they can hurt wildlife.

Strawless Ocean estimates that 71 percent of seabirds and 30 percent of turtles have some kind of plastic in their stomachs, which can cut their mortality rate in half.

Now customers at grocery stores, restaurants, food trucks and even institutional cafeterias have to find another way to get liquid into their mouths. Compostable paper and plastic straws are allowed under the ban. People who have a medical need to use a straw are exempt.

Failure to comply may result in a $250 fine, although city leaders told the Times that the initial phase of the law is more about raising awareness than going table to table and giving tickets to rogue customers.

— Cleve R. Wootson

PUERTO RICO

Evacuees' vouchers must be extended, judge says

A judge ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees, saying ending the program could cause irreparable harm.

Saturday night’s decision came shortly after civil rights group LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers were set to expire at midnight Sunday, meaning the evacuees could have been evicted from the hotels.

The order says the agency cannot end its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program until at least midnight Tuesday. The organization is pushing to let families stay for six more months.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin of Massachusetts wrote that ending the program would drain other public resources. He also said the evidence showed problems with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s efforts to notify and provide transitional help for the hurricane refugees.

“The irreparable harm to the plaintiffs is obvious and overwhelming; tomorrow morning they will be evicted and homeless since by definition each plaintiff’s home was rendered uninhabitable by the hurricane in Puerto Rico,” he wrote.

Eight plaintiffs filed a class-action lawsuit alleging unlawful action by FEMA in Massachusetts, which has the highest number of evacuee families seeking federal help after Florida and Puerto Rico.

— Associated Press

OREGON

Clashes in Portland lead to injuries, arrests

Violent skirmishes erupted in Portland between a right-wing group and antifascists who have clashed across the Pacific Northwest, leading to injuries and arrests.

Four people were taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious injuries during what Portland police said was a riot. One officer was hurt after being struck by a projectile, police said.

The skirmishes that broke out Saturday afternoon were not related to peaceful rallies held earlier in the day as several thousand took part of a nationwide movement to protest President Trump’s immigration policies, KGW-TV reported.

The Patriot Prayer, a group based in Vancouver, Wash., had a permit for a march and a 4 p.m. rally in a downtown Portland park Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the event was to demonstrate for free speech and freedom.

On Saturday afternoon, Portland police announced they were revoking the permit for the march after they said officers witnessed instances of assault and other criminal activity, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Police used flash-bang grenades and pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

— Associated Press