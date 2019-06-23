ARIZONA

Service member helping secure border dies

Authorities said another military service member assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border has died in southern Arizona.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs said in a statement that the military service member with the Southwest Border Support Mission was found dead Sunday near Ajo. They said that the incident is under investigation, but that foul play isn’t suspected.

The name of the military service member wasn’t released.

It’s the second such death this month. The base previously announced the June 1 death of another military service member near Nogales, Ariz.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Man charged in boy's gun death

Authorities said a Milwaukee man has been charged in the death a 5-year-old boy who found a gun and killed himself.

Court documents released Sunday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office show that Michael Moore, 25, is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison.

Police said the child’s mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room.

Moore told police he carries a firearm everywhere, except for work. He said that on June 17, he put the loaded gun on a living room shelf.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Police arrest man in killings of 3

Police have arrested a Staten Island man in the killings of a woman and her two young sons.

Police say Shane Walker was arrested Sunday on charges of murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon. Information about his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Police said Alla Ausheva, 37, and her two boys, Ivan Walker, 2, and Elia Walker, 3, were found dead in the smoke-filled house in the South Beach neighborhood Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office will determine their causes of death.

Police said Walker is believed to be the children’s father and lived with them in the home. He was taken into custody.

— Associated Press