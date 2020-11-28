Police described the shooting as a targeted and isolated attack.

On Friday night, shoppers and workers quickly evacuated the sprawling shopping hub following the shooting at 6:11 p.m., which took place near the mall’s southwest entrance, according to police.

The Sacramento Police Department said a male suspect remains at large.

Nathan Spradlin, a spokesman for Arden Fair’s operator, said the mall was closed for the night after the shooting, but he had no other immediate details. The mall was scheduled to close at 10 p.m. on what is typically the busiest shopping day of the year. Arden Fair said it would reopen Saturday at its normal time of 10 a.m.

— Tribune Content Agency

MASSACHUSETTS

Rare turtles rescued, with some hiccups

Bad weather, a damaged propeller and an unscheduled stop in Tennessee complicated the rescue of 30 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were among hundreds recently found on the beaches of Cape Cod, stunned and almost killed by falling ocean temperatures.

Volunteers and conservation experts initially took the turtles to the New England Aquarium in Boston and the National Marine Life Center on Buzzards Bay, where they began the long rehabilitation process before being moved to wildlife centers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

A batch of 30 New Orleans-bound turtles had a harder trip than most.

Their plane left Wednesday but had to change course and refuel twice because of storms. A rock kicked up during takeoff after a refueling in Chattanooga, damaged the propeller and grounded the plane.

Staff members of the Tennessee Aquarium cared for the animals overnight. On Thanksgiving, the turtles were loaded onto a shuttle bus borrowed from the airport and driven to New Orleans, arriving on Thanksgiving Day.

“When we learned the plane could not reach its final destination, a flurry of calls went out, and within an hour, we had safe, warm overnight housing secured for these turtles,” said Connie Merigo, manager of the New England Aquarium’s marine animal rescue department.