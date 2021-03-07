The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee marks the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and lawyer Bruce Boynton were the late civil rights leaders honored on Sunday.
The day became a turning point in the fight for voting rights.
— Associated Press
Man dies in Calif. surfing collision: A 51-year-old man died Saturday after he collided with another surfer at Rincon Point in Ventura County, authorities said. Gerry Gilhool was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Victor Medina of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The incident was declared an accident, he said. About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, rescue workers were dispatched to the popular surfing spot north of Ventura to assist a man who was unconscious on the beach, Medina said. Witnesses told authorities that two men had collided in the water and that both had head injuries. The other surfer, whose name was not immediately available, apparently drove himself to a hospital, Medina said.
— Los Angeles Times