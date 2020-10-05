Toomey, who was joined by his wife, Kris, and his three children at a news conference in Bethlehem, Pa., called 18 years in public service a “long time.”

Toomey said that the timing of the announcement had nothing to do with President Trump’s standing in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden has held a steady lead in polls for months ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and that he believed his prior victories gave him confidence that he could have won.

Pennsylvania Republicans had been privately talking up the idea of Toomey coming home to run for governor, given his previous victories and relative strength in the Philadelphia suburbs in his 2010 and 2016 Senate wins.

Despite Trump’s narrow victory there in 2016, the Pennsylvania GOP has been in a political death spiral. Democrats have won four of the past five governor’s races, all by huge margins, and despite Trump’s and Toomey’s victories in 2016, Democrats won statewide races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer on the same ballot.

In recent months, Toomey had taken steps to prep for a governor’s race, issuing reports critical of Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the state’s economic shutdown in the early months of responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Wolf (D), who won reelection in 2018 by 17 percentage points, is term limited out of office at the end of 2022.

— Paul Kane

Tulsa removes Black Lives Matter sign: The city of Tulsa removed a massive Black Lives Matter painting on Monday from the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after activists painted it without the city's permission. The 250-foot-long sign was painted days before President Trump's June rally and weeks after George Floyd's death in May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Black man for several minutes. Terry Ball, the streets and storm water director, said work to remove the sign began about 4:15 a.m. While the sign was up, it was vandalized with a streak of blue paint, which moved volunteers in the community to repaint it. Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) has said he supports the sign's message but cannot support keeping it on a city street.